High-flying Stoke City and Bournemouth will face off on Saturday, in what promises to be an enthralling encounter in Staffordshire.

The hosts will hope home comforts prove dividends, and see of the threat of Jason Tindall’s visiting Bournemouth.

The Potters do have some injury concerns ahead of the match however, as left back Josh Tymon will have a late fitness test to determine his fitness. Micheal O’Neill will surely hope to have Tymon available, as he’s become a crucial figure for the Staffordshire outfit.

Midfield duo John Obi Mikel, and Sam Clucas are two others players who are in doubt. The Nigerian is the more likely to start, having come of the bench midweek, but there’s no guarantees for O’Neill.

In attack Steven Fletcher will be assessed, he has trained with the Potters, yesterday and today and could be at the dispense of O’Neill tomorrow.

The Potters will definitely be without attacking duo Tyrese Campbell and Lee Gregory tomorrow, while Morgan Fox and Angus Gunn will also miss out. These players will also be missed, particularly Campbell who has a long term injury, which could be a crucial blow in Stoke’s playoff push.

Predicted line-up

Bursik

Smith

Collins

Souttar

Chester

McClean

Mikel

Allen

Clucas

Brown

Fletcher

Nonetheless the players they have available are most certainly good enough, and they should feel confident against Bournemouth tomorrow. Expect a close encounter, with a draw a likely outcome.