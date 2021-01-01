Neil Thompson will take charge of Sheffield Wednesday again this evening when they host fellow Championship strugglers Derby County.

After the dismissal of Tony Pulis at the beginning of the week, Thompson was appointed as caretaker manager.

He led the Owls to a much-needed victory on Tuesday night against Middlesbrough, with Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw goals earning a 2-1 win.

Thompson decided on a change of formation for the fixture from the 5-4-1 commonly fielded by Pulis in his brief time as boss.

Instead Wednesday returned to a 3-5-2, similar to their approach under Pulis’ predecessor Garry Monk until his own sacking.

That saw Liam Palmer form a back three alongside Tom Lees and Chey Dunkley, while Moses Obubajo was pushed up as a wing-back opposite Kadeem Harris.

Shaw was reinstated to the starting line-up to join Joey Pelupessy and Barry Bannan in midfield, with Paterson reverted to a striker to partner Josh Windass up top.

With no fresh injury concerns, Thompson is likely to roughly stick with the shape and team that earned that victory.

Two players could make returns if they have recovered from injuries, with both Joost van Aken (groin) and Adam Reach (hamstring) facing late checks.

If defender van Aken returns he would fill in on the left side of defence, while Reach would take a full-back spot and most likely displace Odubajo.

Although Matt Penney came off the bench for a first appearance since Monk was in charge, it was otherwise a similar story in terms of players Pulis took little liking to.

Izzy Brown was also a used substitute but is unlikely to slot in, while Jordan Rhodes was unmoved on the bench.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Westwood; Lees, Dunkley, Palmer; Odubajo, Pelupessy, Shaw, Bannan, Harris; Paterson, Windass.