45 days and 10 games was the sum total of Tony Pulis’ reign at Sheffield Wednesday. He left with a W1 D4 L5 record.

Sheffield Wednesday needed rescuing – Pulis couldn’t do it

Sheffield Wednesday started off their 2020/21 campaign on minus 12 points after a deduction due to infringing the EFL’s FFP regulations.

As the results continued to slide former head coach Garry Monk was sacked by the powers-that-be at the South Yorkshire club.

Tony Pulis was quickly appointed but nothing much improved under Pulis who was sacked the other night by owner Dejphon Chansiri. No reason was expanded on other than the results were not up to scratch.

That was until earlier today.

Dejphon Chansiri doesn’t hold back

In a presser earlier today, Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri laid waste to any doubt as to why he had to sack Pulis.

Those reasons, some of which were highlighted here on The72, left it in no uncertain terms just why Chansiri thought that Pulis had to go.

It might have opened up some transparency to the matter at hand but it hasn’t been universally welcomed by all.

Insults don’t go down too well

Such was the force and ferocity of what Dejphon Chansiri had to say that it has surprised many. It has certainly surprised Sun reporter Alan Nixon who had this to say:

Sheff Wed. Hear Pulis won’t go public with a reply. Yet. Understanding that it was a quiet exit. Contract was only for season. Pay off minimal. Just didn’t work. Some surprise at insults today in that climate … 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 31, 2020

After being called out so vociferously in public, you wouldn’t begrudge Tony Pulis using the public domain to air his side of the story. However, you’d think that Pulis would rather hold his tongue and be more dignified.

