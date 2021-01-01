Sheffield Wednesday will make late calls on two key players ahead of their Championship clash against Derby County this evening.

Neil Thompson will take charge of the Owls as interim manager for the second match running, following the sacking of Tony Pulis at the beginning of the week.

He got off to a great start on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough, courtesy of first-half goals from Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw.

Both defender Joost van Aken and winger Adam Reach missed that game through injury, and could be ruled out again when Derby come to Hillsborough.

Dutchman van Aken has a groin problem while Reach was struggling with a hamstring issue, and both are set to be checked on prior to the game.

Speaking after the Derby clash, Thompson told the media: “I don’t think they are major injuries. I would like to think not. They were touch and go tonight but were just not there.

“We will see how they are in the next couple of days. If they are not fit, we will go with what we have got.”

Wednesday have been hit badly with injuries throughout the season and have a further six who continue to be ruled out of action.

Centre-back Julian Borner (head) and midfielder Massimo Luongo (knee) still need longer to recover from their problems, with neither featuring since a defeat to Huddersfield in early December.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson also has a knee injury which is expected to keep him out until the end of January, while defender Dominic Iorfa will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

In addition, the on-loan duo of Aden Flint and Jack Mariott both remain at their parent clubs Cardiff City and Derby County, recovering from hamstring and calf injuries respectively.