Watford did well in the summer to keep ahold of star man Ismaila Sarr despite interest from numerous clubs including Premier League champions Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Now the Hornets face a tough task to keep hold of their prized asset in January as they are braced for offers from the Eagles as they look to bolster their forward line.

Sarr joined Watford from Rennes for a club-record £40m at the beginning of the 2019/20 season and despite the club getting relegated, he had a breakout season scoring five goals and registering four assists.

This season he has four goals and two assists in 17 games and new manager Xisco Munoz will be keen to keep the pacey winger around, especially with his preference for playing with wingers.

It is easier said than done however to keep the Senegalese international as it will be of importance to him to be playing at the top level he possibly can and waiting for Watford to potentially get promoted may be too long down the timeline for him.

Still only 22, Sarr has bags of ability and his pace makes him a nightmare for most defenders – as Premier League clubs found out themselves last season.

The winger does however still have three-and-a-half years left on his contract, so it may take a huge offer to be able to acquire his services what with Watford deeming him an important part of the squad.

For the Hornets, they may take comfort in the fact that if Crystal Palace want to sign him then they may well have to sell to get him.