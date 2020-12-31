Sunderland decided that it was in the best interest of the Black Cats to release winger Duncan Watmore in the summer.

Watmore sat for four months on the free agent pile before Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock showed a degree of faith in signing the 26-year-old to a short-term deal.

Such has been how Watmore has repaid that faith that he has become hot property.

Boro short-term deal could lead to longer-term headache

The leap of faith that Neil Warnock showed in bringing Watmore to the Riverside has definitely paid off – Watmore netting five goals and providing one assist in just eight games for Neil Warnock’s side.

Displaying that level of production has a very real double-edged effect, though. First, it justifies the faith that Warnock showed in bringing in the former Manchester United youngster. Second, it raises the profile that he has and also brings in the circling clubs who have been keeping tabs on the former Sunderland player.

Neil Warnock has indicated, per the Hartlepool Mail, that he is willing to offer a longer-term deal to the 26-year-old saying: “We haven’t agreed financially but I’ve already told him I’m going to take him on if he wants to.”

It is the precise nature of Middlesbrough’s initial deal, its length, that is the handicap that Boro will face. The short-term deal is what will have bigger fish hopeful that they can snap him up.

West Brom eager to take advantage of Middlesbrough deal

The Mail Online’s David Coverdale writes that one club definitely looking to step in for Watmore are West Brom. Coverdale says that the Baggies are “eager to sign” the in-form Watmore as they look to add more zip and goals to a stuttering outfit.

They will need to wait though will Sam Allardyce’s club. Watmore’s short-term deal does not end until January 17; after that, he is technically a free agent and available to be snapped up for nothing.

What should Duncan Watmore choose: stay at Middlesbrough or move to West Brom?