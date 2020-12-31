Aitor Karanka has recalled Steve Seddon early from his loan at AFC Wimbledon amidst an injury crisis in the Birmingham defensive ranks.

Seddon has spent the first half of the 20/21 season on loan at the League One club and has put in some impressive performances.

The full-back has appeared 16 times for the Dons this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process.

Regular Blues full-back Kristian Pederson picked up an injury in his last outing against Derby County, getting a knock on his knee as he was entering the field of play after half time.

The returning Seddon can provide at least some more cover in the position for Karanka and is more than capable to step up to the plate if need be. He already has five senior appearances for Birmingham City under his belt.

James Chance/Getty Images Sport

With the Blues struggling to maintain any level of consistency, any player news is likely to be seized upon and commented upon by eager fans.

Birmingham City fans have certainly had plenty to say on the early return of the young defender. Here is what some of them have been saying on Twitter: