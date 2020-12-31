Aitor Karanka has recalled Steve Seddon early from his loan at AFC Wimbledon amidst an injury crisis in the Birmingham defensive ranks.

Seddon has spent the first half of the 20/21 season on loan at the League One club and has put in some impressive performances.

The full-back has appeared 16 times for the Dons this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process.

Regular Blues full-back Kristian Pederson picked up an injury in his last outing against Derby County, getting a knock on his knee as he was entering the field of play after half time.

The returning Seddon can provide at least some more cover in the position for Karanka and is more than capable to step up to the plate if need be. He already has five senior appearances for Birmingham City under his belt.

With the Blues struggling to maintain any level of consistency, any player news is likely to be seized upon and commented upon by eager fans.

Birmingham City fans have certainly had plenty to say on the early return of the young defender. Here is what some of them have been saying on Twitter:

Big chance for the lad. One or two senior players need to look over their shoulders now. Just hope if we go 3 at the back with wing backs, one being Seddon, fans don’t moan. — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) December 31, 2020

Friend is an experienced head and should be used in dribs and drabs, his performances haven’t been the best so with pederson injured seds had to come back! — simon cooper (@bcfccooper) December 31, 2020

Didn’t think you’d actually do it but fair play this is dece and a big moment for him now — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) December 31, 2020

Good call in my opinion — Nathan (@nathancarty112) December 31, 2020

Got a feeling pederson wont be in a blues shirt again let's get behind seddon 👏👏👏👏 — Blue_boy (@freethought42) December 31, 2020

Good get him in the team on Saturday — Matthew Ivory (@mattivory94) December 31, 2020