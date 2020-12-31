It was no secret how many players Nottingham Forest acquired during the summer as they overhauled their squad with new signings, some of which have worked out well but others who just haven’t hit the ground running.

That window however was orchestrated by former manager Sabri Lamouchi but with Chris Hughton now at the helm, he is looking to add to the side and bring in more players suited to his style.

Hughton has provided a fresh update outlining his intentions for January.

“There’s been progress in the team. Also some things are out of your control. If you want to trim a squad down you need opportunities to come in to do that.” Hughton told Nottinghamshire Live.

“With the numbers we have – and we’ve had some injuries, some players haven’t played for me – you would still rather have too many players than not enough with the sheer amount of games we have.

“If we have a smaller but improved squad at the end of the month that would be a success though.”

The Reds have struggled for goals so far this term even with new signing Lyle Taylor leading the line but the lack of creativity seems to be what is worrying the former Newcastle boss the most.

One player that Forest are seemingly interested in is West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki.

Grosicki was the subject of much transfer drama during the summer as he looked for a move to the City Ground to improve his chances of making the Poland squad for Euro 2021.

That move however came to a standstill at the final hour and Grosicki has since only played 11 minutes for the West Midlands side in a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle.

Grosicki could be the player that adds that extra bit of flair that the side have been missing so far.

Another player that Hughton will be interested in keeping around is Anthony Knockaert whose loan deal is due to expire when the window opens.

Knockaert has been a key player for the East Midlands club since joining on loan in the summer, being the main creative spark in a team that are just struggling to hit the back of the net.

Hughton is hoping to get any potential business done early.

“What you would want to happen and what is the norm are different. Most managers like to get deals done as early as possible,” he said.

“The reality is it generally doesn’t happen that way. There are normally more loan deals done in the second half of January than the first half.

“It’s always good to do anything early, but we’re still assessing. We’ve had a change in fortunes without getting the wins we want.”

It is clear where Hughton’s priorities lie for the January window and it may well be the difference between them staying in the Championship or getting relegated to League One.