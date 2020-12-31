Derby County are a side right in the depths of a relegation scrap as 2020 fades and 2021 looms large on the horizon.

Recent results and an upturn in fortunes have seen the Rams pull clear of the bottom three; they currently sit in 20th – three points clear of the drop zone.

However, as written about by The Telegraph’s John Percy and Mike McGrath, there are other concerns bouncing around Pride Park at the moment.

Delay in wages – an issue being sorted

Percy and McGrath write that the Rams “have failed to pay their players on time for December” but add that the playrs and senior staff have been assured that their wages will be paid up in full when the pending takeover is completed.

This delay in settling the ‘full amount’ is expected to be until next weak – early January. The reason given is a delay in the process of the sale of the club from Mel Morris to Derventio Holdings, a company owned by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Neheyan,

Takeover imminent – two outcomes from it

The first outcome from the completion of the sale of the club is that the outstanding wages will be settled in full for all those missing out. The deal remains on course and there is even a thought that funds behind the takeover could go through even as early as later tonight.

Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce informed those staff involved, in a letter seen by staff at The Telegraph:

“We have been assured by Derventio that the closing funds have been remitted, but as at this morning they had not arrived in their lawyer’s client account. As soon as they arrive, the transaction will close and we will process any outstanding payroll amounts immediately.”

Additionally, the closure of the takeover will also have a big bearing on the manager position at Pride Park with Percy and McGrath saying that “Rooney’s hopes of landing the job permanently are linked to the takeover” – the common belief is that the former Manchester United and England great will be gven the full-time role.

Should Wayne Rooney be given the Derby County job on a full-time basis?