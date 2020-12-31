Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri spoke to the media today.

He broke his silence on the recent events at the club.

Manager Tony Pulis was sacked on Monday night after just 45 days in charge of the club, overseeing 10 games and winning just one of them.

He left the club in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Today, Chansiri gave another insightful interview. One interesting point to come from it was the length of Pulis’ deal – a rumoured two-and-a-half year stay.

With Chansiri having paid Pulis outright, fans have been left wondering just how much Chansiri would have had to pay Pulis.

Writing on Twitter, The Sun’s Alan Nixon gave this insight:

Sheff Wed. Hear Pulis won’t go public with a reply. Yet. Understanding that it was a quiet exit. Contract was only for season. Pay off minimal. Just didn’t work. Some surprise at insults today in that climate … 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 31, 2020

Pulis then was on a rolling contract which only lasted until the end of this season, and that the pay off is in fact ‘minimal’.

Rolling deal. Only guaranteed this season. 😳😳 But on good dough. https://t.co/IEDUstCzsw — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 31, 2020

There’s a lot of clout surrounding Sheffield Wednesday of late.

The club are in turmoil and facing an untimely relegation into League One after some on and off-field failings has seemingly set the club back in their bid for top-flight football.

Former Bayern Munich player Thorsten Fink is emerging as a front-runner for the job.

The Owls though will likely go into tomorrow’s game against Derby County managerless, but looking to extend their unbeaten run to four in the Championship.

A huge game at the bottom of the Championship table, with a win able to lift Sheffield Wednesday out of the drop zone.