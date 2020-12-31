QPR have decided to back down and are willing to listen to offers for winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, reports TeamTalk.

The West London club has failed in their attempts to tie the 23-year-old down to a new deal and with his contract being up in the summer, the R’s will be keen to not lose him on a free.

Recouping a fee for the winger will be hugely important to QPR as they may look to improve the squad in other areas in January to make the squad a more competitive one and move away from the relegation zone.

This means Osayi-Samuel could well be on his way out the door in January with notable interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace being reported.

Palace have shown interest in Osayi-Samuel before as they tried to bring him to the club in the summer at the same time they signed his then team-mate Eberechi Eze.

Interest is also being shown from other Championship clubs with Swansea City and Stoke City both willing to strike a deal for the versatile attacker.

The winger joined the club back in 2017 and has registered 13 goals and 13 assists for the Hoops, proving to be one of their most crucial players over the past couple of seasons.

The Nigerian is a tricky winger and has been one of the standout players for QPR in a season where they have struggled to find any real consistency.

He will be a difficult player for the club to replace but any fee they receive should help towards finding a suitable replacement.