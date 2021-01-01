Derby County travel to Sheffield Wednesday on New Years Day as they look to build on their resounding 4-0 win over Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday come into the game off the back of a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in what was the first game since Tony Pulis departed the club.

The Owls currently find themselves in 22nd position and are only three points off safety despite beginning the season on -12 points – they were helped when that points deduction was halved.

Team News

Wayne Rooney will more than likely go with an unchanged goalkeeper and back-four which would mean a run of back-to-back games for left-back Craig Forsyth since the beginning of December.

Poland International Krystian Bielik will likely be in the middle of a middle three with Graeme Shinnie and Jason Knight operating either side.

19-year-old Louie Sibley will likely keep his place in the XI after a good performance at St Andrews with the youngster and Kamil Jozwiak likely operating either side of striker Colin Kazim-Richards.

The Rams have a strong selection of players to choose from but it will be expected that Rooney will stick with his guns and go with the team who won last time out.

Predicted XI

Marshall; Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Forsyth; Bielik, Shinnie, Knight; Jozwiak, Kazim-Richard, Sibley

Both teams will be fighting for a win but Wayne Rooney’s side have only lost once in the last eight games and coming into this game off the back of a thumping win at Birmingham. It would be expected that the Rams run out winners again against an Owls side reeling from the sudden sacking of Tony Pulis by club owner Dejphon Chansiri.