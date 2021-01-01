Paul Hurst is back at Grimsby Town and could look to use the January transfer window to bolster his newly inherited squad. Here are five players he could sign-

Oliver Lancashire, Crewe Alexandra

The experienced defender had three separate loan spells at Grimsby as a youngster from Southampton. Hurst managed him at Shrewsbury Town and could try and bring him back to Blundell Park. Lancashire struggles for regular game time in League One.



Stefan Payne, Tranmere Rovers



Grimsby need to sharpen their attacking options and Payne would be ideal. Their new boss had him at Shrewsbury and the forward has also been at Barnsley and Bristol Rovers in the past.

James Bolton, Portsmouth



Pompey could be open to offloading him in this transfer window, as per The72. Bolton, who is 26 years old, enjoyed two years playing under Hurst with the Shrews and helped them get to the Play-Off final in the third tier. However, would he drop into League Two?

Andy Butler, Doncaster Rovers

His contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expires at the end of the month and he is yet to sign an extension. Someone of his experience would come in handy in Grimsby’s defence and boost their survival hopes. Hurst had him at Scunthorpe United last season.

Junior Brown, free agent



The left-back is still weighing up his options after being released by Coventry City at the end of the last campaign. Hurst signed him on loan for Scunny having also managed him at Shrewsbury. Reunion number three isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Happy Hurst is back, Grimsby fans?