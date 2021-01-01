Blackpool could be in for a busy January transfer window. Here are three players who could leave the League One side-

Jamie Devitt

He is due to return to Bloomfield Road with his loan at League Two side Newport County expiring. The ex-Republic of Ireland international hasn’t made an appearance for Blackpool and is down the pecking order.

Devitt, who is 30 years old, has previously played for the likes of Hull City, Bradford City, Morecambe and Carlisle United and could be available this month.

Oliver Sarkic

If Neil Critchley wants to reduce the size of his squad this winter then last summer’s signing could be available in some capacity. The 23-year-old only joined the Tangerines in July but has made just four appearances in the league so far in this campaign.

Sarkic moved to England in 2018 to join Leeds United and subsequently spent last season with Burton Albion before making the move to Blackpool on a two-year deal. Some Seasiders may still think he has a future at the club, but could he be after more game time?

Sam Walker

He was brought in on emergency loan deal and is likely to return to Reading this month. The 6ft 6ft goalkeeper slotted in for Chris Maxwell in their last game against Shrewsbury Town.

Walker is a decent option for Blackpool for the future and if they are in need of another goalkeeper then he will no doubt be high up on their list of targets.

Will Blackpool be busy this month?