Doncaster Rovers are gearing up for the January transfer window. Here are three players who could leave the League One side-

Danny Amos



He has made just three appearances in the league this season and Darren Moore’s side could be open to loaning him out for the second-half of the campaign. Amos, who is 21 years old, would benefit from getting some first-team experience under his belt, possibly in League Two.

The Northern Ireland youth international can’t get in Donny’s side ahead of Reece James, but does provide decent back-up meaning they have a decision to make as to whether they should loan him out or not. He has previously been shipped out to Hartlepool United in the past.

Andy Butler

The veteran centre-back’s contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expires at the end of this month. Butler returned to the Yorkshire side in September but they need to address his situation.

Butler injects some much needed experience into Doncaster’s ranks and will be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room. Keeping him until the end of the campaign wouldn’t do anybody any harm.

Ben Whiteman

It wouldn’t be a transfer window without Donny’s captain being linked with a move to the Championship. The third tier outfit will be bracing themselves for interest in their starlet once again this winter.

Whiteman has been a key player for them over the past few years and will want to test himself at a higher level sooner rather than later.

Will Donny be busy this month?