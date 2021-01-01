Doncaster Rovers are gearing up for the January transfer window. Here are three players who could leave the League One side- 

Danny Amos

He has made just three appearances in the league this season and Darren Moore’s side could be open to loaning him out for the second-half of the campaign. Amos, who is 21 years old, would benefit from getting some first-team experience under his belt, possibly in League Two.

The Northern Ireland youth international can’t get in Donny’s side ahead of Reece James, but does provide decent back-up meaning they have a decision to make as to whether they should loan him out or not. He has previously been shipped out to Hartlepool United in the past.

Andy Butler

The veteran centre-back’s contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expires at the end of this month. Butler returned to the Yorkshire side in September but they need to address his situation.

Pete Norton/Getty Images Sport

Butler injects some much needed experience into Doncaster’s ranks and will be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room. Keeping him until the end of the campaign wouldn’t do anybody any harm.

Ben Whiteman

It wouldn’t be a transfer window without Donny’s captain being linked with a move to the Championship. The third tier outfit will be bracing themselves for interest in their starlet once again this winter.

Whiteman has been a key player for them over the past few years and will want to test himself at a higher level sooner rather than later.

Will Donny be busy this month?

Yes

No