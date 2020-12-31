Manchester United have been interested in signing Max Aarons since the summer but despite reports of them looking to make a move in January, ESPN sources now claim they may have to wait until the summer to sign the 20-year-old.

Aarons has been a permanent fixture in the Canaries side since the beginning of the 2018/19 season and has only got better and better since breaking into the side under Daniel Farke.

Since breaking into the side a few seasons back, Aarons has contributed three goals and seven assists in the league.

As well as being a target for Manchester United, the full-back was also wanted by European giants Barcelona and German champions Bayern Munich but neither deal came to anything.

Reports claim that Aarons may well be available for just £20m next summer and with growing concerns over Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s performances, the Red Devils may well swoop in for the young defender.

The level of consistency that has been shown from the 20-year-old so far has been what has impressed most clubs and it may well be a surprise to some that he hasn’t already left East Anglia.

Norwich will be tasked with trying to replace the ever-present defender and with the reported £20m price tag being slapped on him, it may be difficult to find someone with as much quality for the price in the current climate.

The only shining light in the Aarons saga for Norwich will be that they may well have him until the end of the season as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.