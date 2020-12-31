QPR sit in a disappointing 19th position in the Sky Bet Championship table. Some are saying that manager Mark Warburton’s position at the club is at risk.

Whatever the suppositions to be had, QPR are needing something of a boost and the January window could prove to be that catalyst that the Rs need.

January of big importance – player link

QPR are in a precarious position, they sit in 19th and only have 21 points in the bag. That is a total that is only enough to see the Londoners safe from relegation places by five points.

When it comes to looking up the table, Mark Warburton’s side are 12 points shy of the the midway point in the league, that being held by Huddersfield on 31 points.

As for the top-six, QPR would be best focused on stretching the gap between themselves and those at the bottom rather than closing it to the top.

Recruitment is bound to be key and sources are linking the Loftus Road outfit to former Manchester City and Manchester United youngster Tosin Kehinde.

Tosin Kehinde – Manchester to Denmark to London?

Kehinde started out his football at Manchester City and their youth set-up, transferring to cross-city rivals United in July 2013. He moved through the age groups at Old Trafford, making 36 appearances (two goals/one assist) for the Under-23s.

From there it was a 2018 free transfer move to Portugal and Feirense Under-23s. He moved out from Feirense to current club Randers in July 2019, ahead of a permanent move there in August 2020.

All Nigeria Soccer say that QPR are “keeping tabs” on the former Manchester United youngster with Les Ferdinand said to be a “big admirer” of the young flier. Randers “are willing to listen to offers for.” Those offers are said to be in the region of €2m/£1.8m.

The 23-year-old left wing has made nine appearances for Randers this season, with two assists in the Superligaen – Denmark’s top-tier competition.

