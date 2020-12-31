After leaving Bolton Wanderers in the summer, experienced centre-back Jack Hobbs is still without a new club.

Earlier this summer, Bolton Wanderers opted against renewing the contract of experienced defender Jack Hobbs. The former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest man was one of 13 players let go by the League Two side

The 32-year-old remains without a club following his departure and is still available on a free transfer.

Breakthrough with Liverpool

Despite spending most of his career in the Football League, Hobbs has experience of playing at the top level of the English game.

After making his way through Liverpool’s youth academy, Hobbs notched up five senior appearances for the Merseysiders, also appearing on the bench in the Champions League.

Championship veteran

Over the course of his career, Hobbs has gone on to make over 250 appearances in the Championship. Across a 12-year span, he played for Scunthorpe United (loan), Leicester City, Hull City, Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers in the second tier.

Bolton Wanderers stint

Hobbs was most recently on the books with the Trotters, spending two years with the club. He featured 39 times for the club, netting two goals in the process.

Over to you…

With Hobbs available for nothing, it will be interesting to see if any EFL clubs look to strike a free transfer deal for the defender.

