West London Sport have debunked the rumours linking Crawley Town’s Max Watters with a move to QPR.

The 21-year-old striker was this morning linked with a move to QPR.

Reporting on the matter, West London Sport have since claimed that Watters ‘does not fit the bill’, and that there is no truth behind the rumour.

It comes amid a struggle for goals at QPR – Mark Warburton’s side having been so free-scoring last season have been somewhat goal shy this time round.

The Rs have netted 20 goals in 22 Championship games.

Striker Lyndon Dykes came in over the summer. A chunk of the Eze millions were handed to Livingston and in exchange QPR got Scotland’s no.9.

Having scored five goals this season though – one from open play – questions are starting to be asked about the 25-year-old.

Another contested name is Macauley Bonne.

He was also brought in over summer but with just two goals to his name, he’s also becoming a contested name.

Fans want to see young Charlie Kelman handed his first start. Yet another striker who signed in the summer, the ex-Southend United man has excited a lot of QPR supporters.

He could soon be in-line for his first start in a QPR shirt, with Warburton next taking his side to Luton Town in the Championship.

QPR go into this one having not won in nine outings, leaving them in 19th-place of the Championship table.