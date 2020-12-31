Thomas Frank has insisted that ‘no player’ will not be sold next month, amid reports linking Josh Dasilva with West Ham United.

The 22-year-old is a former product of the Arsenal youth academy.

He joined Brentford ahead of the 2018/19 season and would make 17 Championship appearances, before featuring 45 times in the league for the Bees last time round.

Frank made a regular starter out of Dasilva – he scored 10 goals as he helped Brentford reach the play-off final.

In the run-up to January though, The Guardian have reported that West Ham are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Speaking to West London Sport, Frank hit back at the rumours, saying:

“I’m not worried. I understand why Premier League clubs will approach, because we have some very good players.

“No players will leave us in January. That’s not an option. They enjoy playing for Brentford and we are enjoying the journey.

“None of the players want to leave us and we definitely don’t want to let them go.”

Another player linked with a move away is Ivan Toney – both Celtic and Everton have been tipped with the 24-year-old after his 16-goal haul in the first-half of this season.

Brentford meanwhile moved into 2nd-place with a win over Bournemouth last night.

It caps a 16 game unbeaten run for the Bees as they vie for another top-six finish.

Dasilva had featured in all 22 of Brentford’s Championship games this season and is again proving a favourite of Frank’s.

But whether he can keep hold of him is largely down to whether West Ham table an offer, and whether Dasilva is interested.

Up next for Brentford is the visit of Bristol City in the New Year.