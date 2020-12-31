After being released by Oxford United in the summer, former Derby County midfielder George Thorne is still a free agent.

In the summer, George Thorne departed Oxford United by mutual consent upon the end of his short-term deal. The decision brought an end to his injury-hit time at the Kassam Stadium.

Since then, Thorne has been a free agent and still remains without a club with the January transfer window opening tomorrow.

Injury struggles

Over the course of his career, former Derby County midfielder Thorne has struggled with his fair share of injuries. His most recent stint with Oxford saw his game time hindered by a shoulder injury.

However, as a free agent, the £450k-rated midfielder still remains a good option for EFL clubs to looking to bolster their midfield ranks on the cheap.

Football League pedigree

Thorne is a product of West Brom’s youth academy, making his way through the ranks before playing 16 times for the senior side.

He picked up experience in loan spells with Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Watford and Derby County. After his loan spell with the Rams came to an end, he went on the join the club on a permanent basis.

Derby County stint

In five and a half years on the books at Pride Park, Thorne played 73 times for the club. In the process, he netted five goals and provided six assists from midfield.

Thorne also spent time on loan away from Derby, linking up with Luton Town and Oxford on temporary deals.

