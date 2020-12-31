Bournemouth would have thought they had a successful summer when they managed to keep hold of their prize assets despite relegation back to the Championship.

The likes of David Brooks and Chris Mepham ended up staying and the Cherries currently find themselves sat in fourth place in the league, just six points off leaders Norwich City.

Another of those who stayed was Norwegian forward Josh King and according to TalkSport, Premier League side West Ham United have reignited their interest in the Bournemouth man and are working on a deal to take him to the London Stadium.

The Hammers had an interest in the striker in the summer but no deal materialised despite King seemingly want to leave the club.

The Norwegian international has only featured seven times this season so far and hasn’t contributed to any goals since being brought back into the fold.

He currently finds himself behind former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke in the pecking order as Solanke has found the net nine times in 21 games this term.

West Ham will be keen to get a deal for King done sooner rather than later as they have seemingly struggled for goals from their forwards with Sebastien Haller only scoring on three occasions so far.

The 28-year-old Bournemouth man is well accustomed to the Premier League having scored 48 goals and picking up 14 assists in 161 games during his four years in the league with the Cherries.

The Hammers had a £13m bid rejected in the summer but with only six months remaining on his contract, they may be able to tempt Bournemouth into selling.