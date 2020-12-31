Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has recently rejected an extended contract at the club – should Derby County consider him next month?

The 22-year-old was part of the Ajax youth academy.

He was snapped up by United aged 16 and has since made 30 first-team appearances for the club, with just one of those coming in the Premier League this season.

With six months left on his contract United would move to extend his stay. But the Dutchman rejected the offer and is reportedly keen on leaving the club.

The Daily Mail report that Hertha Berlin, Marseille and Monaco are all considering a pre-contract deal for Fosu-Mensah next month.

Derby though, having already been linked with United’s Phil Jones ahead of next month’s transfer window, could well consider Fosu-Mensah with his United future now firmly in doubt.

Be that a loan deal or a cut-price transfer, Fosu-Mensah would be a keen addition for Wayne Rooney.

United’s all-time top-scorer would obviously have a say in things and could yet facilitate the move, and tempt Fosu-Mensah to join Pride Park.

Under his watch, Derby have stabilised and are now out of the relegation zone.

A resounding 4-0 win at Birmingham City last time out marked a return to winning ways and now Derby have a three point buffer to 22nd-place Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s the Owls who Derby face next, in an all-important game at the foot of the Championship.

Rooney looks set to bolster a number of positions next month and given his links to Jones, and the likely departure of Mike te Wierik, a defensive addition seems likely.

Fosu-Mensah is already in-demand and Derby would have to move fast – a very possible deal given the Rooney connections, but will the interim boss have enough backing to make it happen?