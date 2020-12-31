Duncan Watmore was released by Sunderland over the summer and spent four months on the free agent pile.

That was until Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock took a gamble and snapped him up for the Teessiders on a short-term deal.

That short-term deal will come into more scrutiny in January when the winter window opens.

Boro short Watmore deal pays off

It was a definite leap of faith by Boro when brining 26-year-old Watmore on board at the Riverside.

However, it is a leap of faith that has definitely paid off – Watmore netting five goals and providing one assist in just eight games for Neil Warnock’s side.

That level of output is a double-edged blade, though. On one hand it justifies the faith that Warnock had in his ability but it also raises his profile for interested others.

Five clubs eyeing Watmore after Boro revival

Watmore’s consistency since being snapped up by Boro is bound to catch a fair few eyes and that, indicates Sky Sports Keith Downie (below), is what has happened:

Understand PL clubs West Brom & Burnley are keeping an eye on Duncan Watmore’s situation, with Swansea, Stoke & Watford keen too. Watmore – who’s short-term Boro deal is up in two weeks – would prefer to stay at Boro but other interest makes it less straight-forward #MFC #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 29, 2020

Burnley and West Brom interest is one thing but there is also interest from Championship promotion rivals in Stoke City, Swansea and Watford.

That level of interest is bound to raise its own worries for Middlesbrough but they are also somewhat hamstrung with the length of deal that they offered the reborn midfielder.

Short-term deal draws reporter comment

Neil Warnock has indicated, per the Hartlepool Mail, that he is willing to offer a longer-term deal to the 26-year-old saying: “We haven’t agreed financially but I’ve already told him I’m going to take him on if he wants to.”

It is the precise nature of Middlesbrough’s initial deal, its length, that is the handicap that Boro will face. The short-term deal is what will have bigger fish hopeful that they can snap him up.

In answering a question from a Boro fan, Sun reporter Alan Nixon states this quite plainly:

Been an offer. But others keen. https://t.co/jW4TvUld6Z — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 31, 2020

The fact that others are keen is understandable, his output in just eight games at Middlesbrough lays testament to that. However, if you factor in the sides that Downie (above) says are interested then you will nderstand why Middlebrough/their fans are likely feeling a little doubtful that a longer deal can be struck.

Would Duncan Watmore be better off staying at Middlesbrough or going elsewhere?