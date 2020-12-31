Football Insider report that QPR, Peterborough United and MK Dons have entered the chase for Crawley Town star Max Watters.

After a stunning first half of the 2020/21 campaign, it is no surprise to see that Crawley Town’s Max Watters is attracting interest from higher divisions.

As covered here on The72, reports claimed Swansea City have had a bid for the striker turned down. Now, it is said that a trio of new sides are now showing interest in Watters.

Fresh interest from the Championship, League One

As per a report from Football Insider, Championship side QPR are showing an interest in Watters ahead of the January transfer window. League One duo Peterborough United and MK Dons are also said keen on the Crawley hotshot.

Watford and Premier League side West Brom were also credited with interest in the former Doncaster Rovers man earlier this month. Separate reports have also suggested Blackburn Rovers are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Watters’ season so far

After making an under the radar free transfer move to Crawley, Watters has been in brilliant form.

Across all competitions, the striker has netted 16 goals in 17 games for John Yems’s side.

His form has helped the Red Devils to 9th place after 21 games, tied on points with 7th placed Exeter City and five points off the automatic spots.

Over to you…

Would you like your club to pursue a January transfer window move for Watters? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome a move for Watters?