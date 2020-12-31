Blackburn Rovers winger Harry Chapman has left the club on loan, joining League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

Blackburn Rovers confirmed the news of Harry Chapman’s loan departure on Thursday. The out of favour winger has linked up with League One side Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season.

The move will see Chapman get some much-needed senior game time having fallen down the pecking order at Blackburn.

Out of favour

Chapman has been unable to make an impact under Tony Mowbray this season. Across all competitions, he has played in just seven senior games, providing one assists in the process.

The 23-year-old has found regular game time with Rovers’ Under-23s, playing five times for Billy Barr’s side.

What next for Chapman

With a move to the Shrews secured, Chapman will be hoping to stay fit and show Blackburn what he’s made of in League One.

Since linking up with Blackburn permanently in January 2019, Chapman has struggled to hit a strong run of form. This loan spell could provide the former Middlesbrough man to show his best and help Steve Cotterill’s side to a successful second half of the campaign.

What did the fans have to say?

Upon the announcement of Chapman’s departure, here’s what Blackburn Rovers fans had to say:

Thats ridiculous! So much potential at Rovers — Matt Mawdesley (@mattmawdesley) December 31, 2020

Hopefully some game time and he comes back to us better — Sniper Dazzle (@Dazzlepenson) December 31, 2020

Not sure what to think. Whether it’s now or never, or that’s the end. Either way – hope he shows them what we saw in L1. #Rovers https://t.co/aIjXTYgCYZ — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) December 31, 2020

Needs to grab this chance with both hands. Seems to be at risk of letting a very promising career dwindle away. He’s certainly got the talent. Good luck to him, hopefully he steps up and returns to be a key player for us next season 👍 — Matt Currie (@mcurrie95) December 31, 2020

Good luck, Star Man. I think it'll be a great signing for @shrewsweb if he can get a run of games together. Is Harry out of contract in summer ? — Simon Ansbro (@Simon_Ansbro) December 31, 2020

Turned out to be a shocking signing. Got talent but a terrible attitude — Jay Metcalfe (@JMBRFC) December 31, 2020

Great news for everyone I think, hopefully his obvious talent comes to the fore and he comes back to us better for it — Tom Morrowland (@TomMarsland) December 31, 2020

Right move for Chapman?