Blackburn Rovers winger Harry Chapman has left the club on loan, joining League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

Blackburn Rovers confirmed the news of Harry Chapman’s loan departure on Thursday. The out of favour winger has linked up with League One side Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season.

The move will see Chapman get some much-needed senior game time having fallen down the pecking order at Blackburn.

Out of favour

Chapman has been unable to make an impact under Tony Mowbray this season. Across all competitions, he has played in just seven senior games, providing one assists in the process.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Sport

The 23-year-old has found regular game time with Rovers’ Under-23s, playing five times for Billy Barr’s side.

What next for Chapman

With a move to the Shrews secured, Chapman will be hoping to stay fit and show Blackburn what he’s made of in League One.

Since linking up with Blackburn permanently in January 2019, Chapman has struggled to hit a strong run of form. This loan spell could provide the former Middlesbrough man to show his best and help Steve Cotterill’s side to a successful second half of the campaign.

What did the fans have to say?

Upon the announcement of Chapman’s departure, here’s what Blackburn Rovers fans had to say:

Right move for Chapman?

Yes

No