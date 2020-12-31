A defeat by Wigan Athletic in a see-saw 4-3 loss saw the end of Jake Buxton’s reign at Burton Albion.

It was the Brewers 12th defeat in a dismal season so far that sees them rooted to the foot of League One, six points below the lip of the drop zone and having played more games than the NINE teams just above them.

Enough is enough – January rebuild needed

Now, it becomes rebuild mode for the Brewers as they look to make the right appointment in January. It will be an important decision that chairman Ben Robinson makes as he will only give his appointee this one shot to get it right.

Six points from safety is dire enough but having to come from that far behind, with all teams above having games in hand, is a big ask of any new man through the door.

A list of names are being touted as interested and that includes established names such as Graham Alexander and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

However, it is a left-field choice that is said to be running ahead of the pack for the Brewers job.

John McGrath – Brewers captain to possible manager

That left-field leading candidate is, say some sources, John McGrath. 40-year-old McGrath is currently the player-manager of Northern Premier League side Mickleover FC. He’s been there for nearly five years.

Before taking up a role there, the former Aston Villa player was at Burton Albion, signing for the club from Tamworth in 2007 and spending six years at the club.

In those six years, McGrath featured in 139 games for the Brewers, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists. He left Burton for Alfreton Town before moving into his player-management role at Mickleover.

McGrath – a right choice

With all those lining up behind him, candidates with a much richer managerial pedigree, you’d have to ask the question of whether John McGrath is the right choice.

Not meaning to slate his achievements nor his ability, but Burton Albion are in a dire position and a drop into League Two looks more likely than achieving safety. Would appointing McGrath, who has only managed and dealt in non-league football, be wise?

That is a question for Ben Robinson and the powers-that-be at the Brewers and one only they can really answer.

Is it too big a risk for Burton Albion to go for John McGrath?