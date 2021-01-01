Wigan Athletic are in for an interesting January transfer window. Here are three players who could leave the League One side-

Matty Palmer

He is in line to return to his parent club Swindon Town, as covered by The72. The midfielder has spent the first-half of this season on loan at the DW Stadium and has made eight appearances for the Latics.

The former Derby County and Burton Albion man is poised to reunite with John Sheridan at the County Ground this winter.

Will Keane

The striker’s contract with Leam Richardson’s side expires soon and they will be desperate to keep him. Keane, who is 27 years old, has scored four goals in 11 games this term and will play a key role if they are to avoid relegation to League Two.

Keane is getting his career back on track with the North West side, with previous spells at Manchester United, Hull City and Ipswich Town being tarnished by injuries. Wigan fans will be hoping he sticks around until the end of this campaign.

Tom James

His loan spell from Hibernian is due to come to an end in a couple of weeks. The Welshman has slotted in nicely into the Latics’ side in this campaign and they will be hoping to strike an extension with him.

James, who is a former Wales youth international, has played for Cardiff City and Yeovil Town in the past and seems to have found a home at Wigan.

Will Wigan be busy this month?