Speaking on Preston North End’s rumoured pursuit of ex-Manchester City and Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has confirmed there is “a little bit of interest”.

As covered here on The72, Preston North End are rumoured to be showing interest in striker Ched Evans after he was released by Fleetwood Town.

Now, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has provided an insight into the links between Preston and Evans.

Nixon has reported that there is some interest in Evans’ services from Preston’s side. Available on a free transfer, the former Manchester City and Sheffield United man is free to search for a new club with the January transfer window opening tomorrow.

Fleetwood Town departure

Evans left the League One side earlier this month, with Joey Barton confirming that his deal had been terminated.

Barton cited “multiple infractions” and problems with his behaviour as the reasons behind his release.

Evans’ time at Highbury Stadium

The Welshman signed for Fleetwood in the summer of 2019 after spending the 2018/19 campaign on loan with the club.

Across his time with the club, Evans notched up 99 appearances for the club. In the process, he found the back of the net 37 times, laying in 13 assists.

Time with Manchester City and Sheffield United

Evans is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy, appearing 26 times for the senior side upon his breakthrough into senior football.

The 32-year-old also spent time on the books with Sheffield United. After leaving Man City, Evans chipped in with 48 goals and 20 assists across two separate stints with the Blades.

