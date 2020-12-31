Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has said that a foreign appointment for their new manager is a possibility.

The Owls are searching for their third permanent manager of the season following the dismissal of Tony Pulis earlier this week.

A new favourite is emerging for his replacement in the shape of German boss Thorsten Fink, who last managed Vissel Kobe in Japan.

The 53-year-old is believed to be keen on a move to England and recently turned down the Schalke job, according to the Sheffield Star.

The past three appointments made by Wednesday have been British, with Englishmen Steve Bruce and Garry Monk followed by the Welsh Pulis.

Asked about whether foreign coaches were up for consideration in a press conference this morning, Chansiri confirmed that they were.

“I’ve not made a decision yet,” he said. “Football is football. Any coach can manage.

“Foreign or English, doesn’t matter. It will be the best one I can choose. It must be as soon as possible.”

It appears Fink would have a fighting chance of securing the job if he is interested in taking over at Hillsborough.

The former Bayern Munich player has managed Ingolstadt and Hamburg in his home country, as well the likes of Basel, APOEL and Austria Vienna in a varied coaching career across Europe.

He would have to get through some rigorous checks and balances before getting the nod, however, with Chansiri insisting he would undergo a more thorough process this time.

In one of many not-so-subtle digs aimed at Pulis during the course of the press conference, the Owls owner and chairman said that “I don’t want any surprises again”.

He also said: “I thought Pulis was the right one to help us but I was totally wrong. I can’t make a mistake this time.”

There were many very pointed criticisms of the axed boss by Chansiri.

He also said that the Sheffield Wednesday players “didn’t buy into” his methods, and that he left a meeting with Pulis under the impression that “he doesn’t know how to manage this team”.