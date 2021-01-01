Hull City could offload a couple players in the January transfer window. Here are three who could leave the League One side-

Keane Lewis-Potter



The 19-year-old’s long-term future at the KCOM Stadium is up in the air over a contract dispute. The Tigers are keen to secure him on a new deal but the two parties are currently at a stand-off.

Lewis-Potter is a bright young talent and is being tipped for a bright future. Therefore, there could be a few clubs higher up the football pyramid monitoring his current situation and may take advantage of it with bid.

Jordy de Wijs

He has fallen down the pecking order with Grant McCann’s side and has lost his place in defence to youngster Jacob Greaves over the past couple of months.

The promotion hopefuls could listen to offers for him this month and get him off the wage bill. They already have plenty of depth in their defensive department.

Hakeeb Adelakun

Bristol City could recall him from his loan spell, as reported by Hull Live. Adekalun, who is 24 years old, made the move to East Yorkshire in the last transfer window and has since made 16 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

The winger has previously played for the likes of Scunthorpe United and Rotherham United but could be on his way back to Ashton Gate this winter with Dean Holden’s side currently experiencing a bit of an injury crisis.

