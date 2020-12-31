Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has just had a presser where he opened up on the reasoning behind why he sacked Tony Pulis after just 10 games at the helm.

Wednesday’s Thai owner was open and candid about his reasoning and explored some of the social media chatter that was doing the rounds.

‘Many offers came in’ Chansiri on next manager

Speaking in his presser, per Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, Chansiri said that a new manager search was underway and added:

“I thought Pulis was the right one to help us but I was totally wrong. I can’t make a mistake this time. After I sacked Pulis, many offers came in but I can only choose one. I need to make sure who is the right one.”

Names are already being touted as ‘favourites’ for the role and two mentioned have been Gustavo Poyet and Thorsten Fink.

Game of leap-frog as one contender jumps the other

Both Poyet and Fink have been credited as leading the race for the Owls job in recent days.

At first, Poyet was seen as the favourite of the pair – something that was covered in greater depth here on The72. Poyet, last in charge of Bordeaux in 2018, was seen by the Chronicle Live as the leading contender for the vacant position at Hillsborough.

Then, as covered by The72 here, yesterday, German Thorsten Fink leaped ahead of Poyet in the eyes of some and took over as the lead candidate for the Owls hotseat. Fink last managed Japanese J-League side Vissel Kobe, ending his 48-game stretch with them on September 21, 2020.

Now though, Poyet has leapfrogged his German challenger and is back out in front as the one being tipped to land the vacant manager seat at Hillsborough.

Who should Sheffield Wednesday plump for: Poyet or Fink?