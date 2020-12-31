Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has suggested that new signings could be made before a manager is appointed.

The Owls are on the hunt for a third permanent boss of the season following the dismissal of Tony Pulis on Monday, after only 45 days in charge.

In a press conference this morning, Chansiri said that he wanted to appoint a new manager “as soon as possible”.

With the January transfer window opening tomorrow, the Wednesday owner and chairman said that new players could be brought in before a final decision is made.

However, he tampered expectations of the club doing a great deal of business over the coming month.

“It’s more difficult to bring players in January,” said Chansiri.

“We have a list of players that we want to bring in. We already talk to some players. We send some offers to them.

“I try to bring a new coach in as soon as possible but we could bring players in before then.”

Chansiri also rejected suggestions that he was unwilling to invest in January, following suggestions that this was a key contributor to the breakdown in relations with Pulis.

The manager had promised to give an “honest assessment” of the state of the squad on his hands to the owner, and made plain that he wanted to make numerous signings.

Chansiri has now refuted suggestions that he was unwilling to make the investments that were suggested to him by Pulis.

“He sent me some players to look at for January and worked with our recruitment team and then after that he sent me again who he wanted to bring in on loan or transfer,” he said.

“I said OK, then do it. Our people then start to work with those names some we talk, some we send an offer for, but nobody will answer until the window is open.

“I allowed him to do what he wanted. The idea on social media that I wouldn’t let him have the players then he leaves, that’s not true.”

In a wide-ranging press conference, Chansiri also made some extraordinary claims about the now axed manager.

He said that the Sheffield Wednesday players “didn’t buy into” his methods, and that he left a meeting with Pulis under the impression that “he doesn’t know how to manage this team”.

Chansiri also said that he had received “many offers” for the vacant manager’s position, with Neil Thompson currently in caretaker charge of the team.