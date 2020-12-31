Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has claimed that he sacked Tony Pulis as he believed the boss didn’t “know how to manage” the team.

Chansiri made some extraordinary statements in a press conference this morning, three days after the dismissal of Pulis.

The experienced manager was sent packing after just 45 days in charge, having won only one of his 10 matches in charge.

Breaking his silence on Pulis’ exit, Chansiri also said that the two had discussed a departure by “mutual consent” after a breakdown in relations.

After going eight matches without a win, the real problems emerged after the only victory of his reign against Coventry City, the weekend before last.

The two held discussions following that match in which Pulis laid bare some of his frustrations, and according to Chansiri made some eye-watering admissions.

The Owls owner and chairman said: “He told me we would be better suited to a manager with another style of football. He said that.

“He was honest in saying another manager could take up the reigns with that squad.

“That made me surprised. He said our players don’t buy into his mentality.”

Reflecting on his feeling at the end of that meeting, Chansiri said: “The way he said things to me told me he had no confidence at all, that he doesn’t know how to manage this team.”

From that point it appears that a parting of the ways would be imminent, particularly with the desire to have a manager secure to commit to January transfer plans.

Chansiri detailed the breakdown between the pair in the following days, leading to Pulis’ dramatic axing on Monday night.

“I asked him how I could help,” said Chansiri. “I said it would be better to keep a good relationship. His lawyer sent me something that made him look good and me bad. We spoke about mutual consent, make it easy.”

Chansiri claimed his lawyer was visiting hospital on Monday and so they planned to finalise things on Tuesday, the day of their match against Middlesbrough.

However, the owners claims that Pulis insisted that he didn’t want to take charge of another game and wanted the matter being settled there and then.

“He got mad. He said it had to be now. He said my players don’t look good in training.”

Sheffield Wednesday are now on the lookout for a third permanent manager of the season following the departures of both Garry Monk and Pulis, with Neil Thompson currently taking caretaker charge.