Hull City could be dealt a massive transfer blow this January, with Bristol City boss Dean Holden, suggesting they could recall Hakeem Adelakun.

This will come as a huge disappointment to Grant McCann and Hull, with Adelakun impressing in his time on Humberside.

The 24-year-old is on a season-long loan from Bristol City and Dean Holden is refusing to rule out recalling him.

He has scored twice in sixteen appearances for the Tigers this season as they enjoyed their start to life in League One.

However, with speculation about star man Keane Lewis-Potter rife, losing another winger poses a threat to Hull’s season.

Losing two pacy, creative wingers could derail what could be an instant return to the Championship.

Adelakun joined Bristol City in 2018 after impressing with Scunthorpe in League One and he subsequently joined Rotherham on loan.

He enjoyed success there, earning promotion to the Championship with the Millers.

Hull hoped he would make it two promotions in a row, however, his form hasn’t been as good as they’d hoped.

However, losing such an unpredictable, pacey player who has the potential to change a game is not a positive move for a team looking for promotion.

Dean Holden spoke to the media following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Luton Town, where he spoke about Adelakun’s future.

“We’re looking at the loan players that we’ve got out at the moment that we can potentially recall,” said Holden.