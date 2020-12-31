Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has claimed that the squad “didn’t buy into” the methods of former manager Tony Pulis.

The boss was dismissed on Monday night after just 45 days in charge, having led the Owls to only one win in 10 Championship matches.

Having been brought to Hillsborough with the job of steering the club to safety, he was unable to lift them out of the relegation zone as he failed to win any of his first eight games.

In a press conference this morning, Chansiri has spoken for the first time about the decision to sack Pulis.

The Owls owner and chairman made some eye-raising claims, including about the substance of a meeting that the pair had following the only win of Pulis’ reign against Coventry City.

Chansiri said: “He told me we would be better suited to a manager with another style of football. He said that. He was honest in saying another manager could take up the reigns with that squad.

“That made me surprised. He said our players don’t buy into his mentality. Our players are not a counter attack style, our players couldn’t get used to him.

“He told me he could play many styles depending on the opponents, I thought that could fit into the squad. Now he said he couldn’t.”

Chansiri also said that the signals he took from their conversation was that Pulis had “no confidence at all” in leading the team.

Otherwise, the owner said that communication in general between the two had been bad throughout his time in charge.

Chansiri remains based in Thailand, making regular discussions more difficult than at Pulis’ previous club, where he said he would meet the owner every week.

“I tried to text him all the time,” said Chansiri. “I asked him to report to me all the time, at least once a week.

He added: “I want to say, I wanted to talk to him but he wouldn’t talk to me.”

Neil Thompson is currently taking charge as caretaker boss and led them to victory in his first match on Tuesday night, a day after Pulis’ dismissal.

A 2-0 win over Middlesbrough moved the Owls up to 22nd in the Championship table, three points from safety, ahead of tomorrow’s tie with fellow strugglers Derby County.