As Neil Warnock gears towards a promotion push with Middlesbrough, the January transfer window poses a real threat.

That is because there is significant interest in some of their important players as teams scramble to improve their squads.

Here are three players who could depart the Riverside this January.

Duncan Watmore

The 26-year-old has been a revelation since joining on a free transfer from Sunderland this season. He has scored five and assisted one in just eight appearances for ‘Boro.

Naturally, he has garnered interest from a few clubs, including Premier League clubs.

West Brom and Burnley have reportedly expressed an interest in Watmore.

He spent time with West Brom boss Sam Allardyce at Sunderland and they sparked a good relationship, with the boss calling Watmore ‘The Roadrunner’.

Patrick Roberts

Roberts’ latest loan has been somewhat of a disaster. The 23-year-old winger has made just seven appearances since joining from Manchester City.

Neil Warnock has admitted that he is prepared to allow Roberts to leave Middlesbrough, so long as they replace him.

Reports have linked him with another loan to Celtic, where he had the most success in his career and he is still adored in the Green and White half of Glasgow.

Britt Assombalonga

A first-team regular, Britt Assombalonga is an important component in the current Middlesbrough squad.

He has four goals to his name, but, with injuries to Chuba Akpom and Ashley Fletcher, he has largely been the sole forward in the squad.

However, his contract expires in June, giving all parties a dilemma. They may opt to sign a new deal and keep the Congolese at the Riverside.

Alternatively, ‘Boro may choose to cash in on the forward in what are difficult financial times.