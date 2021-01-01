Millwall are preparing for the January transfer window. Here are three players who could leave the Championship side-

Jiri Skalak



The Lions could look to fix up a new home for the Czech Republic international. He has started just once in the league so far this season and hasn’t had much game time since making the move to London from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018.

Skalak, who is 28 years old, is also out of contract with Gary Rowett’s side in June meaning they may be open to offers for him this month to avoid losing him for free.

James Brown

He has fallen out-of-favour with Millwall and is set to leave on loan this month. He is poised to make the move up to Scotland to join St Johnstone on loan until the end of this season, as per The72 last week, thought that deal has not been completed yet.

The right-back has risen up through the youth ranks at the Den and has also had stints away at Carlisle United, Livingston and Livingston in the past.

Shane Ferguson

The Northern Ireland international has been with Millwall since 2015 but could see his five-year spell come to an end soon. He has played just six times this term and may eye a move away for more game time and a fresh challenge.

He is also in the final year of his contract and Rowett’s men will not want to lose him for nothing at the end of this campaign.

