There has been much noise on social media since the sacking of Tony Pulis at Sheffield Wednesday.

Pulis lasted just 10 games and 45 days, leaving a troubled Owls outfit with a record of W1 D4 L5.

Monk – Pulis – results

The Owls started the season on -12 and under Garry Monk. After sliding form and poor results, Monk was sacked by the powers-that-be at the South Yorkshire club.

Looking for some for of inspiration, Wednesday pretty quickly replaced Monk with former Middlesbrough and Stoke City boss Tony Pulis. However, things didn’t improve much under Pulis who was sacked the other night by owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Since then there has been much social media noise and many theories as to what might have been behind his sacking. What there hadn’t been was clarity – no ‘from the horse’s mouth’ reasons.

Until now.

Dejphon Chansiri lays bare Pulis reasoning

In a presser today, Sheffield Wednesday’s Thai owner laid bare the reasons and build-up behind the decision to rid the Owls of Pulis.

Emerging from behind the screen of rumour and counter-rumour, Chansiri is open and candid about what went on behind closed doors.

Style of play: “He didn’t make me feel comfortable. I made a decision to sack him because I feel that my people can do better. We need to play attacking football. We need to play two strikers, not 5-4-1. We changed the plan after (Pulis left); we played more attacking.”

Was unconvinced by Pulis: “I said ‘okay, I will give more of a chance’ but of course I still need to make a decision whether he is the right man by the end of the month. If he is not the right man, he should not recruit any players.”

Pulis’ assessment of squad shocked: “He said ‘we are a big club with big potential but the results don’t lie over the past 12 months, the club’s record has been poor and doesn’t have identity and the whole structure is unbalanced.’ It made my very surprised because we talked about the players at the interview.”

As mentioned, Dejphon Chansiri was very candid about the reasons behind Pulis leaving the club, or more rightly being told to leave. The above three reasons are just drops in the ocean to what he said in the presser – there are more.

What it does is open up one side ofthe reasoning more, removes a little of the obscurity. Still, Pulis’ side remains clouded.

