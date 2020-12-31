Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has said he’s received ‘many offers’ for the job.

It comes after Tony Pulis’ sacking earlier in the week.

The Welshman had lasted just 45 days in charge of the Owls and left having won one of his 10 games at the helm, with Wednesday sitting in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Since, plenty of names have been linked with the job – all of Jose Morais, Gus Poyet and Thorsten Fink have been linked, but the former two have seemingly been ruled out.

Speaking to the press today, Chansiri revealed the incoming applications immediately following his sacking of Pulis:

"After I sacked Pulis, many offers came in but I can only choose one. I need to make sure who is the right one. We are still working. I will try to make a decision as soon as possible." #SWFC https://t.co/cHkA5W0t38 — Dom Howson (@domhowson) December 31, 2020

Chansiri has had some highs and lows as Wednesday chairman.

His recent history though has proved damning and Wednesday are now staring at relegation into League One after six years under his ownership.

On the pitch though, things are slowly looking up – Wednesday won their last outing 2-1 at home to Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

It marks a third game without defeat for the Owls, having won two of those to bring themselves up to 22nd-place.

Pulis led a contested reign – he proved an unpopular appointment among many and it’s no surprise to see his tenure end on a sour note.

Of the three ‘front-runners’ who’ve since emerged, former Bayern Munich player, and most recently Vissel Kobe manager Fink looks to be the leading candidate.

But Chansiri will take his time to dwell on proceeding, with Wednesday next in action against Derby County in the New Year.