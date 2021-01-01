Luton Town are gearing up for the January transfer window. Here are three players who could leave the Championship side this month-

Harry Isted

He was recalled by the Hatters from a loan spell at non-league side Wealdstone in November following an injury to Simon Sluga. However, they could they ship him out again in this transfer window.

Isted, who is 22 years old, is way down the pecking order for Nathan Jones’ side and would benefit from getting more game time and experience under his belt. He has also previously had stints at Chesham United and Oxford City.

Danny Hylton

Luton have a big decision to make on his long-term future. The experienced striker has played a key part in their rise from League Two to the second tier over recent years but he doesn’t get as much minutes as he used to.

Hylton has made five starts this season in the league but can’t get in ahead of the in-form James Collins. Could the Hatters listen to any offers for him?

Ryan Tunnicliffe

He is a useful player for Jones to have in his ranks as he adds more competition and depth to their midfield department. But again, he isn’t guaranteed regular football and could be tempted by a move away if someone came in.

The ex-Manchester United and Fulham man is in his second year at Luton but has started just five games this term. He is also out of contract next summer meaning he needs to start thinking about his future.

Who Luton be busy this month?