Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has spoken for the first time about why he made the decision to sack Tony Pulis.

The experienced boss was sacked as manager earlier this week after just 45 days in charge.

Pulis won only one of his 10 matches to leave the Owls where he found them, in the Championship relegation zone.

While the search for a third permanent manager of the season continues, Wednesday owner and chairman Chansiri has spoken on why Pulis was appointed and dismissed.

Speaking to the media in a press conference, he revealed that Pulis had been interviewed for the job last season before Garry Monk was given the role.

“I interviewed him over a year ago but at that time it wasn’t a good fit,” said Chansiri. “I wasn’t convinced about his style of play.

“But this time when I interviewed him, I felt his experience was important and we needed someone strong.

“The priority was to stay up. He convinced me he could do that with this squad. He convinced me that he could help and that our squad was good enough to keep us in this league.”

As the Owls stuttered into his leadership, Pulis expressed his desire to bring in a number of new players in January and make an “honest assessment” of the squad to Chansiri.

However, the owner refuted that these were factors behind his departure, telling a different story.

Chansiri claimed that Pulis initially said he was happy with the squad, and that even after the manager decided he wanted new signings, he was making efforts to secure them.

“He sent me some players to look at for January and worked with our recruitment team and then after that he sent me again who he wanted to bring in on loan or transfer,” he said.

“I said OK, then do it. Our people then start to work with those names some we talk, some we send an offer for, but nobody will answer until the window is open.

“I allowed him to do what he wanted. The idea on social media that I wouldn’t let him have the players then he leaves, that’s not true.”

Sheffield Wednesday are managerless heading into the January window and the new year, with Neil Thompson currently leading the side as caretaker boss.

He led them to victory in his first match in charge on Tuesday night, a day after Pulis’ dismissal, with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at Hillsborough courtesy of goals from Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw.

That moved the Owls up to 22nd in the Championship table, three points from safety, ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Derby County.