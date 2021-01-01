Charlton Athletic are in for a busy January transfer window, with both incomings and outgoings expected. Here are three players who could leave the Valley this winter-

George Lapslie

He has been made available to leave the League One promotion hopefuls. Lapslie, who is 23 years old, has impressed on loan in the fourth tier on loan at Mansfield Town so far this season but is poised to leave Charlton on a permanent basis. The72 have picked out three potential destinations for him next month.



Erhun Oztumer

The Turkish midfielder is also currently out on loan from Lee Bowyer’s side. He is with Bristol Rovers and his deal with Paul Tisdale’s men expires at the end of the campaign. However, there are some clubs interested in signing him in January.

Oztumer has previously played for the likes of Walsall, Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers in the past. He is out of contract with the Addicks next summer which is why they will listen to offers for him.

Alfie Doughty

He is also in the final 12 months of his contract with the London club and Charlton are facing a real battle to keep hold of him. Doughty, who is currently out injured, is being tipped for a bright future in the game but is able to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere over the coming weeks.

The youngster has been attracting interest from elsewhere and his long-term future with the Addicks is currently up in the air.



