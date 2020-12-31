Rangers have reportedly joined Celtic in the race to sign Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty.

The Athletic have credited Rangers with an interest in Doughty.

Doughty, 21, made his breakthrough in Lee Bowyer’s side last season. He began the season on-loan at Bromley but would be recalled amid an injury crisis at The Valley.

The midfielder would go on to make 29 Championship last season, scoring twice and the Addicks succumbed to an immediate return to League One.

Beset with off-field controversy, Lee Bowyer’s side are on the mend in the third-tier.

Doughty though has led a contested season – having been limited to just seven League One appearances, Charlton have already rejected two Celtic bids for the youngster.

Fulham are also said to be keen, with Doughty now entering the final six months of his contract and Charlton still vying for a new deal.

Celtic currently sit in 2nd-place of the Scottish Premiership table.

After enduring a season of onslaught from fans, Neil Lennon has held on to his job and has Celtic back on the up, sitting 16 points behind Rangers but with three games in hand.

The season is far form over, but Lennon will no doubt be eyeing up transfers in next month’s window.

Rangers meanwhile have it all to lose under Steven Gerrard – the Scottish crown looks like theirs to lose, but anything can happen in the second-half of the campaign.

Doughty would be a keen addition for both parties – a player with bags of potential and energy, he’d be a bitter loss for Charlton.