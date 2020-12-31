West Ham United are keeping tabs on Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva, according to a report from The Guardian.

The 22-year-old is in his third full-season at Brentford.

Formerly of the Arsenal youth set-up, Dasilva would make his breakthrough last time round, featuring 45 times in the Championship and scoring 10 goals.

He came to life as Brentford reached the play-off final, having played in all 22 of his side’s Championship outings this season.

Now though, it looks like West Ham could be lining up a bid for the midfielder, having already poached Said Benrahma from the Bees in the summer

Thomas Frank had endured a mixed summer.

He was heavily criticised for the way he handled the play-offs and had started this season in contested fashion as well.

But after guiding his side a 16 game unbeaten run in all competitions, capped off with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth last night, they’re now in the automatic promotion spots.

It’s been a slow season but Brentford are now reaching the heights of last season.

Dasilva has been an integral part of matters once again – he’s netted twice and assisted three for the Bees this season.

West Ham are also enjoying a strong showing in the Premier League, sitting in 10th-place after their opening 16 fixtures of the season.

Up next for Brentford and Dasilva is a the visit of Bristol City in the New Year – a win could see Brentford go level with league leaders Norwich City.