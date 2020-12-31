QPR have been missing a creative spark since Ebere Eze’s summer departure – would Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe be a good fit?

The 20-year-old spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Huddersfield Town.

He featured 19 times in the Championship and scored twice before returning to North London ahead of this season.

But he’s been limited to just two Premier League appearances and now it looks likely that he’ll be heading out on-loan next month, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta having previously said he’s ‘considering’ a deal.

In his time at Huddersfield, Smith Rowe became a huge hit with the fans – the midfielder’s energy and dynamism gave Huddersfield a much-needed edge as they vied for Championship safety.

That sounds a lot like Eze at QPR last season.

He featured in all 46 of QPR’s Championship games last season, scoring 14 and assisting eight before being snapped up by Crystal Palace.

His departure was inevitable and QPR did well to hold out for the cash sum they did. But since, Mark Warburton has been left without a talisman.

Struggling to regain last season’s scoring touch, QPR have netted 20 goals in 22 Championship outings this season.

They currently sit in 19th-place of the table after a run of nine games without a win, with January looking likely to be a crucial time in their bid for Championship survival this season.

Just across the capital, Smith Rowe is a player in QPR’s locality and a realistic suitor should he be made available for loan.

He’d bring some much-needed energy to this QPR front-line and he could yet be the man to guide QPR to safety – there’ll be likely be some interest, but QPR given their locality might have a foothold in this one.