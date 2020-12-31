Jonas Lossl could be sold by Everton in next month’s transfer window, according to Liverpool Echo.

The report drums up a number of players who could be sold by Everton next month, in order to make funds available for Carlo Ancelotti to spend.

One of those names on the list was Lossl’s – the Danish stopper joined from Huddersfield Town ahead of the last season.

In almost a year-and-a-half at Everton, Lossl is yet to make his debut for the club.

He spent time on-loan at Town last season having joined on deadline day in the last January transfer window, going on to feature 15 times in the Championship for his former club.

Now though with Jordan Pickford still clinging on to his no.1 spot, and secondary keeper Robin Olsen coming into contention, it’s cast huge doubt over Lossl’s future at Goodison.

Huddersfield have enjoyed an upturn in form this season.

Under the watch of former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan, the Terriers have established themselves as a comfortable mid-table outfit.

Having toyed with relegation last season, parting ways with Danny Cowley in cut-throat fashion towards the end of the campaign, Town now sit in 12th-place of the Championship table.

They’ve won four of their last seven in the Championship and have won their last five at home.

Next up for Corberan’s side is the visit of Reading in the New Year – another tall order, but a win could see Huddersfield put pressure on the top-six.