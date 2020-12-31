A report from Lancashire Live claims that Blackburn Rovers could turn their interest to Crawley Town’s Max Watters should they lose Adam Armstrong next month.

Armstrong, 23, has netted 15 goals in 21 Championship outings for Blackburn this season.

He’s already one away from matching his tally from the last campaign and it’s looking ever-likely that he’ll be eyed up by Premier League teams in next month’s transfer window.

West Ham United are seemingly keen on a January move, but Rovers have been quick to slap a £30million price-tag on the striker.

With a deal possible, Lancashire Live have shortlisted three names who Blackburn ‘could’ move for if Armstrong leaves, one of those being Crawley Town’s Watters.

The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals in 15 League Two outings for Crawley this season.

He’s been in the headlines recently though – Swansea City had an offer of £500,000 rejected by Crawley earlier in the month, with a seven-figure fee likely required.

Watford have also been touted with an interest, as well as Brighton and West Brom.

January then could see a transfer battle unfold for Watters – he’s a cunning centre forward who’s had to bide his time, and work his way through he ranks to get his chance with Crawley.

Having shone this season, he could be about to propel up the Football League with the likes of Swansea or Xisco Munoz’ Watford, who got off to a winning start under the Spaniard v Norwich City.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit in 14th-place of the Championship table having won just one of their last six.