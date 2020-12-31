Sheffield Wednesday are seemingly narrowing their managerial search down to Thorsten Fink.

Currently manager at Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe, Fink was outed as one of three ‘front-runners’ alongside Gus Poyet and Jose Morais.

Since though, both Morais and Poyet have seemingly been ruled out of contention.

A midfielder, Fink made 236 career appearances for the Munich.

He’s since stepped into management, having had spells in charge of all of Ingolstadt, Basel, Hamburg, APOEL, Austria Wien, Grasshoppers and now Kobe.

But he could be about to land his first role in English football with Wednesday, with the Sheffield Star reporting that Fink is understood to be keen on trying his hand in England.

The Owls parted ways with Tony Pulis earlier in the week.

Having lasted just 45 days in the role, the Welshman would win one of his 10 games in charge, leaving the club in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

On Tuesday night, the Owls would pick up an impressive home win v Middlesbrough to lift themselves up to 22nd-place – they’re unbeaten in three, having won two of those.

First-half goals from Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw set the Owls up for a 2-1 win.

The manager search continues though and Fink is seemingly outing himself as the favourite, with Morais and Poyet looking like passing rumours at this point.

Up next for Wednesday is the visit of Derby County in the New Year – a huge game at the bottom of the Championship, between two sides seemingly starting to turn their fortunes.