Sven-Goran Eriksson has reportedly ‘retained’ an interest in the Sheffield Wednesday job.

The 72-year-old has been out of football since leaving his post as the Philippines national manager last year.

Formerly of the likes of Lazio, Manchester City and Leicester City to name a few, the Swede rose to management fame when he took on the England job in 2001.

He’d last five years in the job, overseeing 67 games and winning 40 of them.

Now though, Eriksson is eyeing a return to England and with the Wednesday hot seat free for a second time this season, The Athletic report that Eriksson has ‘retained’ an interest.

He was previously credited with an interested in the job when Monk was sacked on November.

Tony Pulis was sacked earlier in the week.

The Welshman succeeded Garry Monk but would go on to last just 45 days in the role, overseeing 10 games and winning just one as he left the Owls in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Wednesday since went on to beat Middlesbrough to stretch their unbeaten run to three, with two wins coming in those games to bring Wednesday up to 22nd.

They’re in touching distance from Championship safety, but the job is far form done at Hillsborough.

Dejphon Chansiri has become an increasingly contested name in Sheffield – his apparent incompetence has steered Wednesday into a relegation battle this season, with his appointment of Pulis doing him no favours.

Up next for Wednesday is the visit of Derby County in the New Year – a huge game at the bottom of the Championship, with Wayne Rooney’s side having thumped Birmingham City last time out.